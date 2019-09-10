ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Gregory J. Mccormack Sells 10,872 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 733,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.43%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 159.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 183.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 743,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 183,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.