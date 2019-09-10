Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Accenture worth $377,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.68 on Tuesday, reaching $189.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,144. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

