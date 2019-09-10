Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.82 million and $57,012.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Indodax and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.00 or 0.04767891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, YoBit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, HitBTC, CoinBene, DDEX, BitForex, CoinPlace, IDEX, Ethfinex, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

