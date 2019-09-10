AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,899 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after buying an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,386,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,952,000 after acquiring an additional 490,348 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.12.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. 6,555,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,760. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.