ABB’s (ABB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABB. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.37.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $19.70 on Friday. ABB has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 40.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.