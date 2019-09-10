AAC (NYSE:AAC) Trading 16.9% Higher

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC)’s stock price traded up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69, 529,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 313,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

AAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded AAC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. AAC had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 88.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAC Holdings Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAC by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,971 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AAC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,122,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 490,906 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AAC by 280.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 373,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 275,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

