800 Shares in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $273,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $856,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amc Networks stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 8,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,113. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

