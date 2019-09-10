79,792 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 3.13% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000.

NYSEARCA PTIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,252. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59.

