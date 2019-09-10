6,793 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,340.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 758,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 706,032 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 91.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 249,911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 338.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 675,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226,036 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 47,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,993. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

