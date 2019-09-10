5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.32. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 14,259 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.89.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Tancell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,500. Also, Director Arjang Roshan acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 210,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,480. Insiders acquired 122,100 shares of company stock worth $284,669 in the last ninety days.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

