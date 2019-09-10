5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.32. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 14,259 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.89.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Tancell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,500. Also, Director Arjang Roshan acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 210,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,480. Insiders acquired 122,100 shares of company stock worth $284,669 in the last ninety days.
5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
