$540.90 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $540.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.40 million and the highest is $565.19 million. Incyte posted sales of $429.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,540 shares of company stock worth $9,829,776. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 564,002 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.91. 990,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,366. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.