3,329,709 Shares in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Acquired by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,329,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,650,000. SciPlay accounts for 1.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 2.64% of SciPlay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M. Mendel Pinson acquired 10,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 329,709 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,411,506.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 349,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,006 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCPL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 13,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,661. SciPlay Corp has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. SciPlay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

