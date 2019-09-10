1,942 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $189.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,166,732. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

