1,659 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.99. 5,657,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,949,617. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.