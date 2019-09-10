1,512,254 Shares in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,512,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,973,000. Scientific Games accounts for 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Scientific Games at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scientific Games by 707.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Scientific Games by 303.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,560.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 127,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

