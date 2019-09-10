1,400 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 119,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

