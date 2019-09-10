13,427 Shares in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $183.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.