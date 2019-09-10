1,229 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $850,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 613,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $106,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.