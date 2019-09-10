$12.66 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post sales of $12.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.29 million and the lowest is $12.03 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $49.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.35 million to $50.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.92 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $57.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLAD shares. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

GLAD remained flat at $$9.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 102,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 13.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

