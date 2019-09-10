1,004 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,437,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $1,201.90. 649,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

