$1.97 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

MCO traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,601. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $222.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 985.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,121,000 after buying an additional 274,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

