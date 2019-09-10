$1.33 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $28,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,631.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.28 per share, with a total value of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after buying an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

