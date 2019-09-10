$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Globant reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Globant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

GLOB traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.57. 12,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,464. Globant has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

