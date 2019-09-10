-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.41). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Savara from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Savara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 262,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,957. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.21. Savara has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $11.96.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 40,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,309.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,860.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $138,306.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 99,472 shares of company stock worth $235,758 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 67.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth about $59,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

