$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 101,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $531.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 18,555 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,998.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,535 shares of company stock worth $304,495 over the last ninety days. 10.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

