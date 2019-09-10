-$0.15 EPS Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. William Blair upgraded shares of Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $20,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 35,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,585 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,594 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $3,535,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $9,874,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 36.0% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $8,854,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 963,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,725. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Appian has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.