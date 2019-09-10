$0.03 EPS Expected for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Shotspotter reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $105,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Shotspotter by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,241. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 million, a PE ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 2.70.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

