Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Zogenix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 296,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,916. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $179,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,634 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.