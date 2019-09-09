Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) received a $54.00 target price from research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 489,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,959. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,819,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 881,815 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 431,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,389,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 308,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

