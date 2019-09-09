Zeusshield Market Cap Achieves $854,596.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $854,596.00 and $14,941.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00215878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.01262987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.