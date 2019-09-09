Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $277.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Zero has a total market cap of $312,932.00 and $277.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00455808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00105512 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00041831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003590 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001769 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,917,606 coins and its circulating supply is 6,866,596 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

