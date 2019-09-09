ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Stock Price Up 53.8%

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was up 53.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,778% from the average daily volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

