ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $314,967.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ZENZO has a total market cap of $314,967.00 and $612.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00215524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.01276492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039130 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088665 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 21,475,162 coins and its circulating supply is 9,608,137 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.