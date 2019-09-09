Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market cap of $21,355.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,066,991 coins and its circulating supply is 10,066,991 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.