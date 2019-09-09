Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Zap has a market capitalization of $446,511.00 and approximately $19,210.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.40 or 0.04635971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000129 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

