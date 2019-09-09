Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. First Community’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 144 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Community by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 56,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Community by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.89.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

