Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.52). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 47,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 88.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

