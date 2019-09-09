Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to announce sales of $70.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $70.17 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $66.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $280.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.48 million to $281.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $323.70 million, with estimates ranging from $310.01 million to $330.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 704,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,931. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 2.08. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $38,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $678,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,187. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 82.2% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,124,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

