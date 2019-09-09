Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $51.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.14 million to $51.60 million. Everbridge reported sales of $38.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $198.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $199.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $251.39 million, with estimates ranging from $241.10 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $269,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 70,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,675 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $120,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $8.83 on Tuesday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

