Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Cyberark Software reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.06. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.64.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

