Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. PBF Energy posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $8.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 2,860,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,322.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,887,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,274,973 shares of company stock worth $53,119,389 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.