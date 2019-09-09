Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Announce $2.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.37. Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,280. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 228.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 25.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

