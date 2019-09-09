Zacks: Analysts Set $65.00 Target Price for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CRA International’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $65.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CRA International an industry rank of 66 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 274,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,713. The company has a market cap of $313.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

