Zacks: Analysts Set $3.13 Price Target for Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.13 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dolphin Entertainment an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLPN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

In other news, CEO William Iv O’dowd purchased 17,500 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

