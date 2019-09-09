Zacks: Analysts Expect Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) to Post $2.73 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celgene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the highest is $2.93. Celgene posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celgene will report full year earnings of $10.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $13.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

