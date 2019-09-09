Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. 617,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,799.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,653 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 48.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.