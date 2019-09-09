Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

