Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $4.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a $4.00 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.53 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,645,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,678,824. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

