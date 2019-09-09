Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.74. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 177 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Xtant Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.