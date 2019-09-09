W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, approximately 2,568,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,474,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $616.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.96.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $58,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,653.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 276,913 shares of company stock worth $1,200,049 in the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,042,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,139 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 10.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

